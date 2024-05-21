News & Insights

Kingfisher Advances Share Buyback Programme

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC has continued its share repurchase programme, buying back 1,716,162 shares on 20 May 2024 for cancellation, with the highest price paid per share at £2.6660 and the lowest at £2.6220. To date, Kingfisher has acquired a total of 13,352,618 shares from Goldman Sachs International and 22,781,508 shares from BNP Paribas Financial Markets as part of this programme. The repurchase initiative is part of a larger £300 million share buyback plan previously announced on 19 September 2023.

