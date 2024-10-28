Kingfisher Advances Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC has continued its £300 million share repurchase program by buying back 5,000 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International at an average price of £3.0960 per share. This transaction is part of the fourth tranche of the program, which has seen Kingfisher cancel a significant number of shares to date. This repurchase strategy is aimed at consolidating the company’s share value and returning capital to shareholders.

