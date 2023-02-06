Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. Updates Holdings in Applied Minerals (AMNL)

Fintel reports that Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.91MM shares of Applied Minerals Inc (AMNL). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 20.97MM shares and 9.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Minerals. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMNL is 0.0002%, a decrease of 24.0914%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,076K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. holds 4,008,601 shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FineMark National Bank & Trust holds 67,000 shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.