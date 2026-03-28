Kingdee International Software Group Company (SEHK:268) Price Target Decreased by 14.50% to 15.78

The average one-year price target for Kingdee International Software Group Company (SEHK:268) has been revised to HK$15.78 / share. This is a decrease of 14.50% from the prior estimate of HK$18.46 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$10.81 to a high of HK$20.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.70% from the latest reported closing price of HK$8.83 / share.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Maintains 0.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.27%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingdee International Software Group Company. This is an decrease of 115 owner(s) or 95.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 268 is 1.15%, an increase of 162.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.84% to 21,919K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 18,768K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,000K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 268 by 10.55% over the last quarter.

CNWGX - Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund holds 2,266K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391K shares , representing a decrease of 49.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 268 by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund holds 648K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing a decrease of 31.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 268 by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund holds 184K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing a decrease of 38.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 268 by 12.12% over the last quarter.

CALAMOS INVESTMENT TRUST holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 89.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 268 by 40.17% over the last quarter.

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