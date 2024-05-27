News & Insights

Kingboard Laminates Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Kingboard Laminates Holdings (DE:KLN) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, all proposed resolutions were passed with overwhelming shareholder support, including the re-election of directors, the approval of a final dividend, and the adoption of new company articles. Notably, the appointment of Ms. Cheung, Emily Chun Ming as an executive director was also confirmed. The company’s strong shareholder backing was evident in the near-unanimous voting results for each resolution.

