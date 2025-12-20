Kingboard Holdings (KBDCF) Price Target Decreased by 30.41% to 4.72

The average one-year price target for Kingboard Holdings (OTCPK:KBDCF) has been revised to $4.72 / share. This is a decrease of 30.41% from the prior estimate of $6.79 dated December 13, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.68 to a high of $4.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.50% from the latest reported closing price of $2.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingboard Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBDCF is 0.14%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.83% to 121,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 57,132K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,398K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBDCF by 22.25% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,654K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBDCF by 9.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,641K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,324K shares , representing a decrease of 19.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBDCF by 3.76% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 6,845K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,559K shares , representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBDCF by 6.75% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,035K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,969K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBDCF by 5.93% over the last quarter.

