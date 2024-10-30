News & Insights

Kingbo Strike to Rebrand as Prosperity Group

October 30, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Kingbo Strike Ltd. (HK:1421) has released an update.

Kingbo Strike Limited plans to rebrand itself as Prosperity Group International Limited, aiming to enhance its corporate image and seize future business opportunities. The name change is contingent upon shareholder approval and regulatory consent from the Cayman Islands. The transition will not affect share trading rights, and existing share certificates will remain valid.

