Kingbo Strike Ltd. Announces Key AGM Agenda

Kingbo Strike Ltd. (HK:1421) has released an update.

Kingbo Strike Ltd. has scheduled its annual general meeting for December 13, 2024, where it will present its audited financial statements and consider the re-election of several directors. Additionally, shareholders will vote on resolutions regarding the issuance of shares and the reappointment of Moore CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. This meeting is set to shape the company’s strategic direction and governance for the coming year.

