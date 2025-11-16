King Slide Works Co. (TWSE:2059) Price Target Increased by 19.83% to 4,603.77

The average one-year price target for King Slide Works Co. (TWSE:2059) has been revised to NT$4,603.77 / share. This is an increase of 19.83% from the prior estimate of NT$3,842.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$3,454.20 to a high of NT$5,176.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.92% from the latest reported closing price of NT$3,715.00 / share.

King Slide Works Co. Maintains 0.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.87%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.96% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in King Slide Works Co.. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 16.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2059 is 0.25%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 6,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,897K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 819K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares , representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2059 by 36.94% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 746K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2059 by 31.47% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 500K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 362K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

