King River Resources Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

November 14, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

King River Resources Limited (AU:KRR) has released an update.

King River Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by poll. This includes the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of a director, and approval for additional 10% capacity, reflecting strong shareholder support. Investors might find this development encouraging, signaling stability and potential growth for the company.

