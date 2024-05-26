King River Resources Reports Share Buy-Back

King River Resources Limited (AU:KRR) has released an update.

King River Resources Limited has announced an on-market buy-back, with a total of 25,304,196 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased to date. The latest daily notification indicates the company bought back 304,196 shares on the previous day. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

