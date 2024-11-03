News & Insights

King River Resources Pauses Trading for Key Announcement

November 03, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

King River Resources Limited (AU:KRR) has released an update.

King River Resources Limited (ASX: KRR) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release significant exploration results. The halt will remain in effect until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on November 6, 2024. This move has captured the attention of investors eager for updates on the company’s exploration activities.

