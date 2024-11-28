King River Resources Addresses Share Price Volatility

King River Resources Limited (AU:KRR) has released an update.

King River Resources Limited (ASX: KRR) has experienced recent fluctuations in share price and trading volume, prompting a price query from the ASX. The company has stated that it is unaware of any undisclosed material information that could account for these changes and confirms compliance with listing rules. KRR continues its drilling program at the Tennant Creek project, with assay results expected in the coming weeks.

