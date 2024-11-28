News & Insights

Stocks

King River Resources Addresses Share Price Volatility

November 28, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

King River Resources Limited (AU:KRR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

King River Resources Limited (ASX: KRR) has experienced recent fluctuations in share price and trading volume, prompting a price query from the ASX. The company has stated that it is unaware of any undisclosed material information that could account for these changes and confirms compliance with listing rules. KRR continues its drilling program at the Tennant Creek project, with assay results expected in the coming weeks.

For further insights into AU:KRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.