King Global Ventures Unveils AGM Outcomes

King Global Ventures (TSE:KING) has released an update.

King Global Ventures announced the successful approval of all matters during its annual general meeting, with new directors Jason Campbell and Joe Polish joining the board. The company remains focused on precious metal exploration in North America, particularly through its Silver Cord Project in Arizona.

For further insights into TSE:KING stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.