King Fook Holdings Reports Slight Revenue Increase

King Fook Holdings Limited reported its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, showing a modest increase in revenue to HK$387.3 million from HK$363.9 million in the same period last year. Despite higher costs and reduced operating profit, the company achieved a profit of HK$37.04 million, although this was a decrease from HK$43.74 million the previous year. The total comprehensive income, which considers changes in fair value of investments, was HK$39.76 million, slightly down from HK$43.69 million.

