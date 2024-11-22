King Fook Holdings Reports Slight Revenue Increase

King Fook Holdings Limited (HK:0280) has released an update.
King Fook Holdings Limited reported its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, showing a modest increase in revenue to HK$387.3 million from HK$363.9 million in the same period last year. Despite higher costs and reduced operating profit, the company achieved a profit of HK$37.04 million, although this was a decrease from HK$43.74 million the previous year. The total comprehensive income, which considers changes in fair value of investments, was HK$39.76 million, slightly down from HK$43.69 million.
