King Charles 'reduced to tears' by support after cancer diagnosis

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles said during a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday he had been reduced to tears by messages of good will following his cancer diagnosis.

The palace announced earlier this month that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, less than 18 months into his reign.

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards ... it's reduced me to tears most of the time," Charles said during his weekly audience with Sunak.

"Everyone is behind you," Sunak responded.

The monarch holds weekly audiences alone with the prime minister, although occasionally cameras have been allowed to capture the start of the meetings.

Wednesday's meeting is the first formal in-person audience Charles has held with Sunak since it was revealed that he was suffering from an unspecified form of cancer.

Buckingham Palace has said the king will continue to carry out state business and his official paperwork while he undergoes cancer treatment.

Sunak began the exchange by telling Charles it was wonderful to see him looking so well.

"Well it's all done by mirrors," Charles joked.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

