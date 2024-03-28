King Charles hopes to visit The Bahamas next year, prime minister's office says

By Jasper Ward

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, told Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis on Thursday that he hopes to visit the Commonwealth nation next year, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The visit would possibly coincide with The Bahamas' independence celebration in July 2025, the statement said.

Charles, who serves as monarch of The Bahamas, called the Bahamian prime minister to tell him of the possible visit, the prime minister's office said, and Davis wished "good health" to Charles and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

"After offering wishes for a Happy and Blessed Easter, the King offered profuse apologies for not being able to attend the 50th Anniversary Independence celebrations," the statement said, referring to last year's marking of The Bahamas gaining independence from Britain in 1973.

Both of Charles' sons have made royal visits to The Bahamas in recent years. Prince Henry visited in 2012 during a tour to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee, and Prince William visited in 2022 for the then monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

A visit by Charles would mark the first visit by a reigning monarch since Queen Elizabeth visited in 1994 for the eighth Conference of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth visited The Bahamas five times during her reign.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Jasper.Ward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.