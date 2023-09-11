News & Insights

King Charles congratulates North Korea's Kim on country's founding anniversary - KCNA

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

September 11, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulating the North on its founding anniversary, North's state media reported on Monday.

"As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future," the message said, according to news agency KCNA.

