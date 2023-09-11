King Charles congratulates North Korea's Kim on country's founding anniversary - KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulating the North on its founding anniversary, North's state media reported on Monday.

"As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future," the message said, according to news agency KCNA.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.