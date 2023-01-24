King Abdullah meets Israeli PM Netanyahu in surprise Jordan visit - royal court

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 24, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by Suleiman Al-Khalidi for Reuters ->

AMMAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held talks in Jordan with King Abdullah, who stressed the need for Israel to respect the status quo of the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, a royal court statement said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((suleiman.al-khalidi@thomsonreuters.com; +96279-5521407;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.