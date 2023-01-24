King Abdullah meets Israeli PM Netanyahu in surprise Jordan visit - royal court

AMMAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held talks in Jordan with King Abdullah, who stressed the need for Israel to respect the status quo of the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, a royal court statement said.

