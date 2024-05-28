Kinetiko Energy Updates Share Entitlement Offer

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd has announced an update to a previous securities issuance, amending the entitlement offer to round down to the nearest whole number. This update aligns with the offer document and applies to a proposed standard pro rata issue that is renounceable. The announcement has been registered with the ASX under issuer code KKO.

For further insights into AU:KKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.