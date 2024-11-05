Kinetiko Energy Updates Director’s Shareholding Details

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. has corrected an error in a recent announcement regarding a Change in Director’s Interest Notice, clarifying that the director held 125,000 shares prior to acquiring an additional 10,000 shares, rather than the 250,000 initially reported. This update aligns the director’s total holdings to 135,000 shares in the company.

