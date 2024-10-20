Kinetiko Energy Suspends Trading Pending Drilling Results

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. has requested a suspension of its securities from trading on the ASX pending an announcement of drilling results. The company anticipates releasing the update by October 23, 2024, which could provide key insights into their exploration activities. This suspension creates a speculative opportunity for investors interested in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:KKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.