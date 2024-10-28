News & Insights

Kinetiko Energy Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or via proxy forms, with instructions to be submitted by November 25, 2024. The meeting details and documents can be accessed on the company’s website.

