Kinetiko Energy Resolutions Passed at Annual Meeting

November 27, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd announced that all resolutions, including a special resolution, were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024. The resolutions included re-elections, performance rights issues, and the approval of a 10% placement facility. This outcome indicates strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

