Kinetiko Energy Extends Share Offer Period

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. has announced an extension of the closing date for its renounceable, pro-rata entitlement offer to enable eligible shareholders additional time to participate. The offer, initially set to close on 11 June 2024, allows shareholders to subscribe for additional shares under the Shortfall Offer. The extension may affect the anticipated date for the new shares to commence trading on the ASX.

