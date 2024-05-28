News & Insights

Stocks

Kinetiko Energy Extends Share Offer Period

May 28, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. has announced an extension of the closing date for its renounceable, pro-rata entitlement offer to enable eligible shareholders additional time to participate. The offer, initially set to close on 11 June 2024, allows shareholders to subscribe for additional shares under the Shortfall Offer. The extension may affect the anticipated date for the new shares to commence trading on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:KKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.