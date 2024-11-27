News & Insights

Stocks

Kinetiko Energy Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

November 27, 2024 — 11:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. has announced a significant increase in shares held by director Robert Anthony Scharnell Jnr, who acquired 150,000 additional ordinary fully paid shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to 285,000 shares. This acquisition, valued at $10,500, reflects a strategic move within the company’s leadership, potentially signaling confidence in Kinetiko’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:KKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.