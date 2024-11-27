Kinetiko Energy Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.
Kinetiko Energy Ltd. has announced a significant increase in shares held by director Robert Anthony Scharnell Jnr, who acquired 150,000 additional ordinary fully paid shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to 285,000 shares. This acquisition, valued at $10,500, reflects a strategic move within the company’s leadership, potentially signaling confidence in Kinetiko’s future performance.
