Kinetiko Energy Completes Exploration Program with Promising Results

October 30, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd has successfully completed its 2022-2024 core hole exploration program, encountering significant gas shows and maintaining a 100% success rate in gas pay zone intersections. Despite an unexpected outcome at its first well in a five-well production test program, the company remains confident in the potential of its remaining wells, bolstered by strong financial health with $4.29 million in available funds. The company’s strategic focus on South Africa’s gas resources could lead to substantial growth, with 6 TCF of contingent resources already confirmed.

