Kinetiko Energy Advances Gas Production Test Program

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd has successfully completed the first well in its five-well gas production test program and has commenced work on the second well. The company has made clarifications to its contingent resource estimates following discussions with the Australian Securities Exchange. These developments could impact investor perceptions and market activity related to Kinetiko’s stock.

For further insights into AU:KKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.