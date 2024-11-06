News & Insights

Kinetiko Energy Advances Gas Production Test Program

November 06, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd has successfully completed the first well in its five-well gas production test program and has commenced work on the second well. The company has made clarifications to its contingent resource estimates following discussions with the Australian Securities Exchange. These developments could impact investor perceptions and market activity related to Kinetiko’s stock.

