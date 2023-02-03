Kinetik S.a r.l. Cuts Stake in Arrival Group (ARVL)

Fintel reports that Kinetik S.a r.l. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 389.87MM shares of Arrival Group (ARVL). This represents 61.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 22, 2022 they reported 402.12MM shares and 62.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 279.56% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrival Group is $1.53. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 279.56% from its latest reported closing price of $0.40.

The projected annual revenue for Arrival Group is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.41.

Fund Sentiment

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrival Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 9.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARVL is 0.0345%, an increase of 61.1398%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.15% to 60,030K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,453,207 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,399,422 shares, representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVL by 52.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,346,865 shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,517,254 shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVL by 52.80% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,385,123 shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,394,615 shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,538,114 shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVL by 49.53% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,580,600 shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Arrival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arrival Ltd is a British electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in London, UK, of primarily lightweight commercial vehicles.

