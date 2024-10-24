News & Insights

Kinetik Holdings price target raised to $55 from $47 at Mizuho

October 24, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) to $55 from $47 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company has a “credible path” to deliver impressive medium-term adjusted EBITDA growth given the Durango acquisition and future growth projects on the Durango footprint, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the stock’s recent re-rating “seems to appreciate” Kinetik’s credible growth visibility and a less-concerning liquidity overhang.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

