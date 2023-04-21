Kinetik Holdings Inc - (KNTK) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Kinetik Holdings Inc - said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.44%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 31.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 8.97 (n=229).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinetik Holdings Inc - is $37.01. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.64% from its latest reported closing price of $30.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kinetik Holdings Inc - is $1,091MM, a decrease of 10.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 104K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

GLEAX - Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Fund Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 17.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 6.84% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS VARIABLE SERIES II - DWS Small Mid Cap Value VIP holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 22.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.