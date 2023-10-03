Kinetik Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KNTK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.54, changing hands as low as $32.20 per share. Kinetik Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $32.20 per share, with $36.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.29.

