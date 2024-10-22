Is KINETIK HLDGS (KNTK) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. is one of 242 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kinetik Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNTK's full-year earnings has moved 20.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KNTK has moved about 50.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 4.8%. This means that Kinetik Holdings Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Smart Sand (SND). The stock is up 9.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Smart Sand's current year EPS has increased 300% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kinetik Holdings Inc. is a member of the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.1% so far this year, so KNTK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Smart Sand is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Kinetik Holdings Inc. and Smart Sand as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.