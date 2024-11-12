Kinetic Mines’ Strategic Move in Seedlife Acquisition

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.
Kinetic Development Group Limited has announced a supplemental agreement to its acquisition of Seedlife, amending the payment terms to ensure a refund and interest if necessary approvals are not obtained. The company plans to dispatch a circular detailing the agreement and acquisition to shareholders. This move highlights Kinetic’s strategic efforts to secure its investments and potentially boost its market standing.
