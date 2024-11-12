News & Insights

Stocks

Kinetic Mines’ Strategic Move in Seedlife Acquisition

November 12, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. (HK:1277) has released an update.

Kinetic Development Group Limited has announced a supplemental agreement to its acquisition of Seedlife, amending the payment terms to ensure a refund and interest if necessary approvals are not obtained. The company plans to dispatch a circular detailing the agreement and acquisition to shareholders. This move highlights Kinetic’s strategic efforts to secure its investments and potentially boost its market standing.

For further insights into HK:1277 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.