Kineta Reports Positive Safety, Pharmacokinetic Data For KVA12123 From Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Kineta, Inc. (KA) announced an update on its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating KVA12123 in patients with advanced solid tumors. KVA12123 cleared the first three monotherapy dose levels and was well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities or cytokine related adverse events observed. KVA12123 exhibited a greater than dose-proportional pharmacokinetic profile achieving greater than 90% VISTA receptor occupancy across patients in the 30 mg dosing cohort, the company said.

"We are thrilled to see greater than 90% VISTA receptor occupancy in patients treated with 30 mg dose. This indicates that we can saturate the target without dose limiting toxicities and are close to achieving an optimal dose for KVA12123," said Thierry Guillaudeux, Chief Scientific Officer of Kineta.

Kineta said the clinical trial is advancing to higher monotherapy dose levels and in combination with Pembrolizumab. Initial monotherapy clinical efficacy data are anticipated in fourth quarter, 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.