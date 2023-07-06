Kineta (KA) Price Target Increased by 34.38% to 10.97

The average one-year price target for Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) has been revised to 10.96 / share. This is an increase of 34.38% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 14.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 358.79% from the latest reported closing price of 2.39 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kineta. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 34.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KA is 0.00%, an increase of 20.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 328K shares. The put/call ratio of KA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 71K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing a decrease of 690.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KA by 51.97% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 37K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 52.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KA by 7.48% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Artal Group holds 31K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 672.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KA by 51.97% over the last quarter.
Kineta Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company's most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Yumanity's drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity's pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi- system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer's disease.
