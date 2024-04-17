Kineta (KA) Price Target Increased by 25.58% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Kineta (NasdaqCM:KA) has been revised to 13.77 / share. This is an increase of 25.58% from the prior estimate of 10.96 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 14.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,770.54% from the latest reported closing price of 0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kineta. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KA is 0.00%, a decrease of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.40% to 1,321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 826K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KA by 15.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 47.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KA by 78.80% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 79.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KA by 348.19% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 37K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Kineta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company's most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Yumanity's drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity's pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi- system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer's disease.

