Kineta Issues Update On Phase 1/2 VISTA-101 Trial Of KVA12123 - Quick Facts

January 17, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kineta, Inc. (KA) issued an update on ongoing VISTA-101 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating KVA12123 in patients with advanced solid tumors. KVA12123 cleared the first four monotherapy dose levels and the first cohort in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA. KVA12123 was well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities or cytokine related adverse events at any dose level, the company said.

Shawn Iadonato, CEO of Kineta, said: "We believe KVA12123 continues to show its potential as a next-generation immunotherapy that may overcome immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. The clinical study is progressing on time, and we anticipate fully enrolling the Phase 1 portion of the trial by April 2024."

