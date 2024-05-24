News & Insights

Kinergy Corporation Ltd. AGM Unanimously Approves All Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Kinergy Corporation Ltd. (HK:3302) has released an update.

Kinergy Corporation Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024, with unanimous shareholder support evident from the 100% votes in favor of each motion. This included the re-election of board members, the appointment of PKF-CAP LLP as auditors, and the approval of general mandates concerning the repurchase and issuance of company shares.

