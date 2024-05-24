Kinergy Corporation Ltd. AGM Unanimously Approves All Resolutions

Kinergy Corporation Ltd. (HK:3302) has released an update.

Kinergy Corporation Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024, with unanimous shareholder support evident from the 100% votes in favor of each motion. This included the re-election of board members, the appointment of PKF-CAP LLP as auditors, and the approval of general mandates concerning the repurchase and issuance of company shares.

For further insights into HK:3302 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.