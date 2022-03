March 30 (Reuters) - Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis KIPO.BR said on Wednesday its finance chief Nicolas De Clercq would leave the company at the end of May.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.