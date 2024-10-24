News & Insights

Kinepolis Group NV Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 24, 2024 — 01:41 am EDT

Kinepolis Group NV (DE:KPSN) has released an update.

Kinepolis Group NV reports a strong third quarter for 2024, driven by a recovering supply of blockbuster films and strategic investments in premium film experiences, particularly in North America. Despite a decrease in visitor numbers compared to the same period in 2023, the company achieved higher revenues per visitor and exceeded pre-pandemic financial results. Kinepolis looks forward to a promising fourth quarter with anticipated releases like ‘Gladiator II’ and ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’.

