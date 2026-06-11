Kinepolis Group To Buy 13 Showcase Cinemas In US For Enterprise Value Of $30 Mln

(RTTNews) - Kinepolis Group SA (KPSN.F, KIN.BR), a Belgian cinema operator, Thursday said that it has agreed to acquire Showcase Cinemas in the US from Harbor Lights Entertainment, formerly National Amusements Inc., for an enterprise value of $30 million.

The deal includes 13 cinemas located across four states: seven in Massachusetts, four in New York, one in Ohio, and one in Rhode Island. Kinepolis Group said that it will own six of the properties, while the remaining cinemas will continue to operate under lease agreements. The transaction is expected to close by the end of summer this year.

The acquisition will add 164 screens and 17,794 seats to Kinepolis' portfolio. In 2025, the 13 Showcase Cinemas welcomed approximately 4 million visitors and generated more than $90 million in revenue.

Following the acquisition, Kinepolis Group said that it will continue operating the locations under the Showcase Cinemas brand.

On the Frankfurt Exchange, KPSN.F ended Wednesday's trading at 30.75 euros, up 1.5 percent.

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