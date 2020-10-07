Markets
KIN

Kindred Expands Manufacturing Deal With Vaxart For COVID-19 And Other Vaccine Candidates

(RTTNews) - Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) said Wednesday that it has expanded an agreement with Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) to manufacture Vaxart's oral vaccine for COVID-19 and other vaccine candidates.

Kindred noted that it will perform the manufacturing services through its subsidiary Centaur Biopharmaceutical Services.

As per the terms of the deal, the California plant will be responsible for scaling the COVID-19 clinical trial material into mid-size bioreactors and the Kansas plant will be responsible for manufacturing at 2000L scale in its single use bioreactors.

KIN VXRT

