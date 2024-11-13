KindlyMD reports Q3 EPS (17c) vs. (11c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $647,867 vs. $869,268 last year. “We are pleased with the progress made during the third quarter to expand our credentialing and increase insurance visits, resulting in a 16.4% growth sequentially. This greatly improves the accessibility of our services, making them available to a broader patient base and allowing financial flexibility for our patients to visit more often,” Tim Pickett, PA-C, KindlyMD (KDLY) Founder and CEO, stated. “Our strategic focus on expanding capacity and network has proven our model can achieve in-network status with the largest payers. We can use this status to help grow the number of lives we treat in Utah and beyond. We have also begun to develop enterprise-level data analytics and are excited to drive more personalized and effective care in the fight to improve health outcomes faster and at lower patient cost. We now also have the ability to aggregate and analyze disjointed data from many sources, uncovering drug usage trends, product effectiveness, patient risk factors, and opportunities to enhance therapies.”

