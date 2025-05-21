Bitcoin Magazine



KindlyMD, Nakamoto, and Anchorage Digital Form Strategic Bitcoin Treasury Alliance

Nakamoto Holdings Inc., KindlyMD, Inc., and Anchorage Digital today announced a strategic partnership that will see Anchorage become a trading partner for KindlyMD’s Bitcoin treasury. The partnership will officially take effect upon the close of KindlyMD’s merger with Nakamoto, expected in Q3 2025.

Anchorage Digital, a U.S. federally chartered digital asset bank, will provide institutional-grade custody, 24/7 trading, and deep liquidity to support the Bitcoin strategy of the combined entity.

“In the not-so-distant-future, the omission of Bitcoin on a balance sheet will be more glaring than its inclusion,” said Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital. “Until then, companies like Nakamoto-KindlyMD are pioneering a new path forward—one in which Bitcoin is at the heart of corporate strategy.”

The merger between KindlyMD and Nakamoto is backed by approximately $710 million in financing, including $510 million in PIPE funding—the largest ever PIPE for a public crypto-related deal. The goal is to establish a Bitcoin-native corporate treasury strategy that redefines how capital markets engage with digital assets.

“Our goal is to bring Bitcoin to the center of global capital markets within a compliant, transparent structure,” said David Bailey, Founder and CEO of Nakamoto Holdings Inc. “We are excited to partner with Anchorage Digital to implement our vision with the highest levels of security and battle-tested infrastructure and enable us to deliver sustained value to shareholders.”

This announcement follows a key milestone on May 18, when KindlyMD shareholders approved the proposed merger with Nakamoto. The transaction is now expected to close in Q3 2025, pending SEC review and information statement distribution.

“This milestone brings us one step closer to unlocking Bitcoin’s potential for KindlyMD shareholders,” Bailey said yesterday. “We are grateful that KindlyMD shares our vision for a future in which Bitcoin is a core part of the corporate balance sheet.”

With its Bitcoin-first strategy and strategic alliances, the Nakamoto-KindlyMD partnership is set to accelerate institutional Bitcoin adoption—and with Anchorage Digital’s infrastructure behind it, the foundation is now firmly in place.

“By collaborating with Anchorage Digital, we are implementing our Bitcoin treasury strategy with the utmost standards in safety and security for our shareholders,” stated Tim Pickett, CEO of KindlyMD. “Their institutional-grade platform allows us to confidently hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset as we look to unlock access to Bitcoin and drive value for the long term.”

Disclosure: Nakamoto is in partnership with Bitcoin Magazine’s parent company BTC Inc to build the first global network of Bitcoin treasury companies, where BTC Inc provides certain marketing services to Nakamoto. More information on this can be found here.

