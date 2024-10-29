KindlyMD enters partnership with Cigna Healthcare

KindlyMD (KDLY) is now contracted with Cigna (CI) Healthcare, after receiving additional credentialing. Cigna’s innovative approach to behavioral health focuses on integrating mental health services with primary care and ensuring that individuals receive comprehensive support tailored to their unique needs. The inclusion of Cigna Healthcare marks another significant milestone for the Company, which has recently emerged as one of the first alternative medical treatment providers in the state to achieve this prestigious status, alongside contracts with Select Health, Medicare, and Medicaid. Following this achievement, KindlyMD also announced its contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Healthcare, further solidifying its position in the healthcare landscape.

