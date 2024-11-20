News & Insights

KinderCare reports Q3 adjusted EPS 5c, consensus (2c)

November 20, 2024 — 04:21 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $671.5M, consensus $669.45M. “KinderCare delivered strong results during the third quarter of 2024, which marks our first earnings report as a public company,” said Paul Thompson, KinderCare’s Chief Executive Officer. “Revenue growth of 7.5% demonstrates our expanding ability to bring high-quality early childhood education and care to more families and communities. Our goal is to grow KinderCare’s market share and profitability on the strong foundation of our national scale in our 2,500 community-based centers and through growing program offerings both at-work and before and after school.”

