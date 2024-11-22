News & Insights

Stocks
KLC

KinderCare Learning upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird

November 22, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird upgraded KinderCare Learning (KLC) to Outperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $30. The firm cites the material decline in shares against its largely unchanged estimates for the upgrade. KinderCare offers a favorable risk/reward on 2026 estimates as long as it executes reasonably well, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Baird considers KinderCare’s pricing model intact, which it views as a key organic EBIT growth driver on long-duration fairly recurring revenue.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KLC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KLC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.