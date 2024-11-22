KinderCare Learning upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird

Baird upgraded KinderCare Learning (KLC) to Outperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $30. The firm cites the material decline in shares against its largely unchanged estimates for the upgrade. KinderCare offers a favorable risk/reward on 2026 estimates as long as it executes reasonably well, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Baird considers KinderCare’s pricing model intact, which it views as a key organic EBIT growth driver on long-duration fairly recurring revenue.

