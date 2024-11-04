KinderCare Learning initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan initiated coverage of KinderCare Learning (KLC) with an Overweight rating and $31 price target KinderCare is the largest U.S. provider in the early childhood education industry, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks is “at a turning point when the management team can now focus on the growth ahead.” It believes KinderCare is in a better position to attract and retain teachers versus smaller operators.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KLC:
- KinderCare Learning initiated with an Overweight at Barclays
- KinderCare Learning initiated with a Neutral at Baird
- KinderCare Learning initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- KinderCare Learning initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
- KinderCare Learning initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.