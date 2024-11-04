KinderCare Learning initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan initiated coverage of KinderCare Learning (KLC) with an Overweight rating and $31 price target KinderCare is the largest U.S. provider in the early childhood education industry, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks is “at a turning point when the management team can now focus on the growth ahead.” It believes KinderCare is in a better position to attract and retain teachers versus smaller operators.

