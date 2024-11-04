KinderCare Learning initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage of KinderCare Learning (KLC) with an Overweight rating and $38 price target As one of the largest providers of quality early childcare education, KinderCare stands to benefit from the clear childcare needs in the U.S., the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company has large total addressable market of $76B with pricing power, that leads to a profitable growth strategy.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KLC:
- KinderCare Learning initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- KinderCare Learning initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
- KinderCare Learning initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital
- Opening Day: Polyrizon, Gelteq debut in quiet IPO week
- Five new option listings on October 29th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.