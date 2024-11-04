News & Insights

KinderCare Learning initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

November 04, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Barclays initiated coverage of KinderCare Learning (KLC) with an Overweight rating and $38 price target As one of the largest providers of quality early childcare education, KinderCare stands to benefit from the clear childcare needs in the U.S., the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company has large total addressable market of $76B with pricing power, that leads to a profitable growth strategy.

